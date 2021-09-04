UK Brexit minister warns of ‘cold mistrust’ era with EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister has warned of a long-term chill in relations between the U.K. and the European Union if previously agreed trading arrangements governing Northern Ireland are not resolved. David Frost said in a speech at the British-Irish Association in Oxford that the Northern Ireland Protocol needed “substantial and significant change.” The post-Brexit trading arrangement between the British government and the European Union has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. Frost has for months sought changes to the protocol, which he helped to craft, but the EU has repeatedly rejected opening up discussions again after years of protracted negotiations.