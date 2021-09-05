Blue Spoon Cafe hosts ‘Bark-N-Brunch’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every month The Blue Spoon Cafe and Coffee hosts a 'Bark-N-Brunch'. The goal of the event is to collect donations for the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Today the cafe offered puppacinos, dog doughnuts, bacon and sausage for some furry friends. In exchange, this month the cafe is looking for toy donations to help shelter animals occupy themselves during the less active winter months.

"I am a big animal lover. I had three myself, now I have two. They're all rescue dogs, rescues are the best. I just want to raise awareness to encourage people to go out to the shelters and you know adopt your forever friends and bring them here to the Blue Spoon and dine." said Blue Spoon owner Nicole Coeburn.

The donation box at the Blue Spoon will be there for the rest of the week so be sure to go donate and help some furry friends out.