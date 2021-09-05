Great Beckley Beer Festival Returns

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Great Beckley Beer Festival is back after being on hiatus due to covid-19.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the WV collective.

The group puts on performing arts events such as plays and musical productions across the region.

The festival features local brews -- including ones from across the united states and beyond.

Jamie Smith, a Founder of the Arts Collective, said they are working closely with local breweries to highlight West Virginia's fastest-growing industries.

"We want to put on good productions and allow people to see some of the amazing talent that's here both in the craft beer space, in the music space, uh and through WV Collective uh acting, writing, and producing space," said Smith.

Smith said they are hoping the festival continues as an annual event.