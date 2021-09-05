How will West Virginia redistrict?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A big topic of discussion at the West Virginia business summit last week was redistricting. The process will happen due to a loss of population in the state which was revealed by census data. This means the state will lose one of it's three seats in congress.

This will force legislators to split the state into just two districts. Questions still remain on how the state will be split in two, yet still benefit those from northern and southern West Virginia.

"I am concerned frankly about a congressional map that looks like a pair of pants at route 50, that has a southern West Virginia and a northern West Virginia. That is the old way that West Virginia was and that's not healthy or productive." said American Enterprise Institute, senior fellow Chris Stirewalt.

Stirewalt added that he would like to see the state form into an eastern district and a western district that has both northern and southern West Virginia in mind. Redistricting also opens the door for gerrymandering which is another concern for voters and politicians.