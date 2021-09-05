Kashmir leader’s family charged under India anti-terror law

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Kashmir charged family members of late resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani under a harsh anti-terror law for raising anti-India slogans and wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag. The 91-year-old Geelani was the emblem of Kashmir’s defiance against New Delhi and had been under house arrest for years. His son said Indian authorities buried Geelani’s body without any family members present after police snatched his body from their home. Police denied that, calling it “baseless rumors” by “some vested interests.” A video widely shared on social media purportedly showed Geelani’s relatives trying to prevent armed police from forcing their way into the room. Those who were charged have not yet been taken into custody.