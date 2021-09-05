Learn the steps to help prevent suicide

BLUEEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Today starts suicide prevention week which aims to decrease the amount of suicides every year. According to the world health organization, more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year which is about one every fourty seconds.

Suicide accounted for 1.3% of all deaths worldwide making it the 17th leading cause of death in 2019.

"The world just needs more people to be aware and understand suicide and to be able to effectively intervene. We always say suicide isn't necessarily about death or dying. It's about not knowing how to stay or not knowing how to keep going." says suicide prevention advocate, Michelle Toman.

"We know the circumstances of our lives can be difficult and many individuals struggle with managing mental health conditions, so when we know better we do better." added Toman.

According to suicidepreventionlifeline.org there are five steps you can do to help save a life. You can ask the person if they're having trouble, be there for the person, keep them safe, help them stay connected to others and follow up with them.