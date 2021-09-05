Local farm hosts first annual Sunflower Festival in Alderson

ALDERSON, W. Va. (WVVA) - A local farm is hosting the first Sunflower festival this Labor Day weekend.

Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson began offering sunflowers in the fall of 2020 as a way to make up for lost income after a freeze claimed their strawberry crop.

"That was devastating for our farm, um and we threw out sunflowers just wherever we could find space last year, as a little fundraiser to kind of recover, um for that devastating loss, and lo and behold it was a huge success," said Jennifer Gilkerson, the organizer of the festival.

This success prompted Gilkerson to plant a larger sunflower field and host the first Sunflower Festival at the farm.

Levone Stephens traveled from McDowell County to take part in the outdoor experience provided at the festival.

"It's just something different, uh, McDowell doesn't have a lot of things like this so, to come all the way over here and just like see the flowers and stuff, it's just pretty cool. It's a little different," said Stephens.

William Parker and his family are tourists visiting Greenbrier County from Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

He said he found out about the festival online and was excited to bring his family.

"We definitely wanted to see the fact that a sunflower festival, we don't have that where we're at, um so it was very interesting to be able to come to this, and now knowing it's the first one, makes it even more special," said Parker.

The festival features a sunflower field with photo opportunities, vendors, and other activities.

Gilkerson said it's about more than just making up for lost income. Still, it's also about providing a fun, safe, and educational event for children.

"This is something to get them outdoors, and interact with nature and it's very important that they discover where their food is grown," said Gilkerson. "When they come here they can see the big strawberry field, they can see the corn field in addition to the sunflower field."

The festival runs until Monday at 8 pm at Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson.

Gilkerson said they are planning to host the festival again next year.