Oak Leaf Festival attendees encouraged to get tested for COVID-19

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Health Department is encouraging Oak Leaf Festival attendees to get tested for COVID-19 due to an outbreak at the festival.

According to a press release from the the health department, multiple individuals, including staff and volunteers at the festival, have tested positive for the virus.

Leaders said, in the release, anyone who attended the festival should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19.

They encourage everyone to practice social distancing, wearing masks, and proper hand hygiene.

Anyone concerned about exposure interested in getting tested should avoid going to the hospital in Fayette County, Plateau Medical Center, or Med Express due to overcrowding caused by the virus.

Instead, health leaders encourage people to visit the following locations for a COVID test.