Oak Leaf Festival returns to downtown Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - The twenty-second Oak Leaf Festival returned to Oak Hill over the Labor Day weekend after a cancellation due to COVID-19.

Some Oak Hill natives who spoke to WVVA News said they missed the tradition in 2020.

"In a small town, something like this, this is exactly what people look forward to every year, the food, the music, seeing all your friends, seeing people you graduated with so it was really sad not having that last year," said Carsyn Harris.

"Here was nothing to do really, it was kind of sad," said Ali Williams.

Now the festival has returned.

Saundie Smith, the festival director, said community members are excited to be back out and participating in the event.

"I think everybody was ready to get out and visit with other people and see friends they haven't seen for a while," said Saundie Smith.

And Harris and Williams said they are excited to see the festival return.

"It's been a wonderful experience, getting to ride in the parade, and see people I haaven't seen in a while and seeing the community come back together for some fun times," said Harris.

"It was exciting knowing i get to come back here and be here with my friends," said Williams.

The festival consists of vendors, activities for kids, and live music.

Not only does it give people the chance to reconnect, but it helps promote local businesses, such as Tumblers and More, a local boutique.

"We started in the middle of a pandemic, so we opened up July 2020," said Jeannie Runyon, the store owner. "It helps put the word out there."

Festival leaders are encouraging people to take steps to follow pandemic guidelines.

The festival runs through Sunday at Dusk on Main Street in Oak Hill.