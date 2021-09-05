Operation Christmas Child begins in Fayette County

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - A Christmas project for needy children is already getting started in Fayette county.

Operation Christmas Child gives people the opportunity to provide Christmas to needy children worldwide.

It requires people to fill a shoebox with toys, toiletries, and school supplies, then sending it to kids in other countries.

Lisa Belcher, the area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child South East West Virginia, said it is easy for Fayette county community members to participate. They have a new drop-off location at a local church.

"A lot of people from this area, Fayette county, they have in the past had to take their boxes to Beckley, some even go to Charleston, uh we are very happy to offer them a drop off location here in Oak Hill at Calvary Baptist," said Belcher.

To learn more about the project, visit the Samaritan's Purse website.