Scattered showers tonight; dry Labor Day ahead

Most of us saw mostly cloudy skies today and our northern and western areas have seen some scattered showers around as well. Temperatures were cooler today thanks to the cloud cover with most topping off in the 70s, however, a few areas did top 80. A better chance of rain moves in tonight as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s and 60s overnight.

For Labor Day, we look to start off with more clouds than sun. As the cold front pushes father away from our area, the clouds will begin to clear out and we should see mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures look to top off right around average in the 70s and low 80s.

Mostly sunny conditions stick around for the day on Tuesday and we warm up into the upper 70s and 80s for most. Another cold front will swing through on Wednesday. There will not be much moisture associated with this front but we can't rule out some isolated showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures look to top off in the upper 70s and 80s once again.

Mostly sunny conditions will be back to end off our work week and temperatures will top off in the 70s for most. Make sure to catch your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.