West Virginia ending one of worst weeks during pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia had one of its worst weeks during the coronavirus pandemic as the number of positive cases neared a seven-day record. State health data shows the 6,705 confirmed statewide cases for the six days ending Saturday already surpassed the previous week’s total. It’s the fourth highest for any week since the pandemic started. Virus cases for Sunday will be reported on Monday. The weekly record is nearly 8,200 confirmed cases in early January. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units is at 216. On July 4, there were only 17 virus patients in hospital ICUs.