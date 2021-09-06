Beautiful Labor Day; warmer but staying dry tomorrow

Today was a gorgeous day! Get out there and blast Joe Nichols' "Sunny and 75" because that's pretty much the weather we have experienced across the Two Virginias this afternoon. We started off with some cloud cover this morning but those have passed and we have had mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping off in the 70s for most. It will be a nice cool night out there tonight. Temperatures in the 50s for most with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be a dry day as well but temperatures will be on the rise. Most should top off in the upper 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will push through on Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain to the area. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop on Wednesday especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will continue to be on the warmer side topping off in the upper 70s and 80s.

Once that front passes through, we dry up for the rest of the work week and temperatures will be on the cooler side. Mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 70s are expected on Thursday and Friday. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.