Families of MH17 airline crash address deep trauma in court

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Relatives of the 298 passengers and crew killed on July 17, 2014, when a Buk missile blew a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur out of the sky above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, are finally having their say in court. Under Dutch law, the relatives are allowed to make a victim impact statement to the court, without being asked questions. About 90 people plan to do so over the next three weeks, some speaking via live video links from other countries.