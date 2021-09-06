Fayette County Schools to require all students to wear masks on Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) When students return to school in Fayette County on Tuesday, they will be required to wear a mask or face covering.



According to a release on the Fayette County Schools' social media, the board office has received guidance from the West Virginia Dept. of Education to update its COVID-19 precautions.



The face covering requirement was among the new rules to be implemented on Tuesday, although exceptions will be considered with students who have medical conditions.



Since the start of the school year, the release said Fayette County Schools have had to place nearly 800 students in quarantine due to possible exposure.