Freshwater Folk Festival Cancelled for second year in a row

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WVVA) - A Festival in White Sulphur Springs will not take place for the second year in a row.

The Freshwater Folk Festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 11, at the national fish hatchery in White Sulphur Springs before the cancelation.

It would feature live music, food, and hands-on activities to celebrate freshwater fish.

Larry David, the President of the Freshwater Folk Festival, said they are sad to cancel the festival again this year but feel it is the best decision due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Greenbrier County.

"Right now greenbrier county, the new cases per day are just as bad as they were back in late December, early January, and so uh we decided that it would be a good idea to, to let it go for another year," said Davis.

Davis says they are hopeful they can host the sixteenth annual festival next year in September.