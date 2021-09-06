German Foreign Ministry says ambassador to China has died

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died. The German Foreign Ministry said in a short statement Monday that Jan Hecker, Merkel’s former foreign policy adviser, had died only a few days after taking up his new office. The statement said: “It is with deep sadness and dismay that we have learned of the death of the German ambassador in China, Prof. Dr. Jan Hecker.” It added: “Our thoughts in these moments are with his family and the people close to him.” The ministry gave no further details as to when the 54-year-old died nor where.