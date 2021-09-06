Kids Classic Festival kicks off in Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Kids Classic Festival kicked off in Beckley on Monday evening after a rain delay Saturday.

The event kicked off with a car and bike show at McManus Trail beginning at 5:30 before heading to Beckley Little League for Homerun Derby. The fireworks show is at 8:00 PM.

Jill Moorefield, the director of Beckley Events, said they do this to provide kids in the community, safe and fun activities while still following pandemic guidelines.

"Much of the activities are outside, and we're encouraging social distancing and masks are welcome and things like that so hopefully it's just something that families can enjoy together and do much of the activities outside and be safe," said Moorefield.

Events will be taking place all week as part of the festival.

It concludes on Saturday, September 11.

This week's events are: