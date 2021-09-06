Local organizations recognize suicide prevention week

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA)- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States according to the CDC. That statistic follows suit in West Virginia.

In the Mountain State, Suicide ranks 10th, right behind kidney disease and the flu. Suicide prevention advocate, Michelle Toman said, those deaths are mainly the result of mental health issues.

"We always say, suicide isn't necessarily about death or dying. It's about not knowing how to stay or not knowing how to keep going. We know the circumstances of our lives can be difficult. Many individuals struggle with mental health conditions. So, when we know better, we do better."

According to the United Health Foundation, The suicide rates in West Virginia are nearly 30% higher than the national average. Savanna Linkous from Community Connections said, that the high suicide rates, could be connected to the pandemic.

"Not only in Mercer County but, even nationally, everyone is struggling at the moment. For good reason, it's been a really tough year. Actually you know the past two years everyone is suffering from illnesses, or the risk of potential illness."

Linkous said, there are many ways to help someone who might be struggling.

"It's actually up to you to remember that you need to take it serious, and guide them to that next step. Whether that's therapy, and it's okay to not have all the answers. Nobody has to have all the answers. But, the most important thing is that you are there, and they recognize that they are not alone."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide. You can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.