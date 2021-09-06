Skies will gradually clear through Labor Day; comfy temps to start the week

We will be waking up to a few spotty showers/drizzle, lingering clouds, and areas of fog to start our Monday, but drier air will be surging in quickly behind a departing cold front. Skies will gradually clear through the lunch hour, and by the afternoon, high pressure will be taking control. Later today, we should see sunny skies and high temps in the low to mid 70s for most. The humidity will quickly drop throughout the day as well!

Tonight looks mainly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s for most.

Tuesday will bring much abundant sunshine as high pressure remains the dominant force over our weather pattern. Highs on Tuesday will be warmer/more seasonable, in the upper 70s and low 80s as winds start to shift more out of the south and west. The humidity will be increasing ahead of an incoming cold front tomorrow night.

As the front sweeps through on Wednesday, expect scattered showers/t-storms, but as of now, severe weather is looking unlikely. We could get more Fall-like conditions behind this front at the end of the work week....make sure to tune in this morning to WVVA Early/News today from 5AM-7AM for your latest full forecast!