Wyoming County hosts annual Labor Day parade

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) As many took time out to celebrate the American worker on Monday, Wyoming County held its annual Labor Day parade in downtown Pineville.



The parade is part of a five-day festival happening in Pineville with carnival rides, food, and live entertainment.



On Monday night, there will be fireworks following a live performance by Sean Benfield between 7:30- 9pm.



As many took in the sights and sounds of the parade, onlookers such as David Belcher took time out to recognize the extraordinary contributions of the American worker over the years.



"Lord yeah, we wouldn't have a country without our forefathers and all the work that everybody put in to build this country."



Pineville's first Labor Day celebration was held in 1938. It was that very year that a young man from Bolt entered into the county's musical contest and won. His name was Little Jimmy Dickens and he later went on to play in the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.