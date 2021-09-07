Ansted man faces felony charges after running over son with ATV

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An Ansted man is facing felony charges after an altercation with his adult son.

Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to the altercation between Michael Ford and his son.

Reports say Ford ran his son over with a side-by-side ATV, and then crashed into a creek. The son was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Ford was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery. He is now awaiting court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.