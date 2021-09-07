Both Beckley hospitals off of Red Alert

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Two of the region's biggest hospitals went off of red alert on Tuesday, signaling some relief to those facilities after a surge of patients on Friday.



Both Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital, Princeton Community Hospital, and Welch Community Hospital were listed under the designation last Friday.



Raleigh County Emergency Coordinator, John Zilinski, confirmed the update the Beckley hospitals for WVVA News on Tuesday. He said that when a hospital is listed under a red alert, or diversion, ambulances are supposed to make use of other hospitals.



With the rise in COVID cases across the region, state leaders said at Governor Jim Justice's Monday press conference that they are continuing to monitor conditions on the ground at all of those facilities closely.





