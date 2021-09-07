Cold front to bring scattered rain & a cool down mid-to-late week

We'll stay mainly quiet into the overnight hours, just a bit warmer than last night thanks to a southerly wind. A stray shower could pop up here or there, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for most.

We'll keep the warmer southerly wind flow into Wednesday, so tomorrow should feel more Summer like. Most of the day looks dry, but we'll see increasing clouds and the chance for a stray shower or two tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will be more Summer-like tomorrow afternoon, in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will then slide in tomorrow night. After sundown, we'll see on and off showers and thunderstorms through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. As of now, flooding nor severe weather is looking likely, but a few locally heavy downpours will be possible, and we could get a bit breezy for a time as the front is swinging through.

Rain should wrap up through sunrise Thursday and we look cool and dry again by Thursday afternoon. We'll get another taste of Fall into late week- highs on Thursday and Friday should top off in the low to mid 70s, and we shouldn't be humid as high pressure takes control.

Southerly winds will return into the weekend, gradually bringing back the heat and humidity as we head into late week.