Festival goers urged to get tested for coronavirus

OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials say anyone who attended the Oak Leaf Festival in West Virginia should get tested for the coronavirus. Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass told news outlets that the weekend festival in Oak Hill started Saturday, but most events scheduled for Sunday were canceled after some workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19. Fayette County health officials said in a statement on Sunday that anyone who attended Saturday’s events should consider themselves exposed and get tested. Hannabass said the city has put any future festival events on public property on hold until further notice.