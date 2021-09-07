Gorgeous weather on repeat; cold front pushes in tomorrow

Another gorgeous day is on tap! Mostly sunny skies continue as high pressure stays near. We do have a frontal system approaching from the west that could spark a stray shower this evening, but all together we can bask in the sunshine throughout today.

Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs climbing into the upper 70s and 80s. Dew points are sitting in the comfy range, but winds will shift out of the southwest tonight out in front of our next system allowing more sticky air to build back in.

Overnight lows will be warmer too in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most will remain dry overnight with a few passing clouds. Stray rain is possible out in front of the cold front for tonight.

Cold front passes on Wednesday followed by cooler weather for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday's highs will be the same as today. Showers and storms will primarily build in for the second half of the work day, but some spotty rain is possible for the morning and early afternoon.

Storms don't look to be severe tomorrow, but we could see some heavy downpours and gusty winds at times. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be the best chance for rain to impact most of the viewing area.

Thursday high pressure builds back in with cooler air funneling behind the cold front. High temperatures will drop back down into the low-mid 70s with clearing conditions. The weekend looks refreshing with low humidity and temperatures slowly creeping back up into the upper 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tune into your full forecast on WVVA until 7AM or catch us at noon.