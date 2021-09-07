Hospital: antibody treatment significantly reducing need for hospitalization in local COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) is seeing great success in patients who are receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.



Hospital leaders say the treatment is showing continued success in reducing the need for hospitalization among patients who receive it. According to Infection Control Specialist, Holly Tonelli, the sooner patients are able to get the treatment the better as it is most effective when taken within ten days of a positive test.



She said the hospital is also seeing a considerable increase in the amount of patients needing the treatment.



"We have seen such an increase also in people needing it. We've done about fifty treatments in the last two weeks when previously we had only done a hundred to date. In August, we saw a big uptick in need."



For a guide to frequently asked questions, people can check out http://Crushcovid.com to learn more.



BARH is even offering Telehealth options for those without a primary care referral.