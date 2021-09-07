It’s a bird, it’s a plane, oh wait… it’s a weather balloon

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Weather balloons are very important as they gather critical information in the upper atmosphere. They are launched twice a day from multiple National Weather Service offices to get the current data to provide the most accurate forecasts.

"They provide us with temperature, humidity, wind direction, wind speed, and pressure in the upper atmosphere. Then all of that data is fed into our very highly complicated computer models that are up at the national weather center." Robert Beasley | Senior Meteorologist at NWS Blacksburg

While all these balloons are sent into the air, they must fall somewhere. April Dunbar, a resident in White Sulphur Springs, WV, was lucky enough to find one laying on the side of the road.

"I really didn't know what it was. I just kept looking at it. It was just really neat to come across. It really was." April Dunbar

April has held on to the radiosonde which is the piece attached to the weather balloon. Fortunately she is able to do that now, but not too long ago, she would have been asked to return the piece of equipment.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, VA say that radiosondes used to be recycled. That is no longer the case at most offices.

A few offices across the country do still use the recyclable radiosondes. If you come across one of those, instructions will be left on the equipment about how to return it to the NWS.