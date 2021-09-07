Mercer County schools kick off a new school year

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- Mercer County schools kicked off today and decided to roll out the proverbial red carpet for kids coming back to school. But, it's not only a celebration of a new school year. But a celebration of kids being back in school.

The festivities for the kids came with party favors of books and pencils. It also has comes with a new dress code in certain areas. Masks are required for students and teachers in classrooms, hallways, bathrooms and on school buses. Principal Kelli Stanley of Mercer Elementary said, it's been a smooth transition for students.

"The kids are great. Kids do a great job, they do what we tell them pretty much. They are good listeners. They don't have to wear them when they're outside the building, it's optional. So at recess, they can take them off. But, they're doing great."

When the pandemic struck last year , schools scrambled to try and put a school year together. However, Stanley said what was an experiment has now become routine.

"I think everyone has some sort of comfort of what to expect at least. We know that we are wearing masks inside the buildings per our policy right now with Mercer County and where we are on the map. We still have our cleaning policies in place, we still have our social distancing between classrooms, and we try to keep those cohorts together."

The school board here continues to monitor the COVID status of the county to determine whether or not masks will continue as a staple in the classroom. But, Until then, instead of smiling faces, we'll have to settle for smiling eyes.