Northbound lanes of I-77 reopen after three-vehicle crash with entrapment



UPDATE: One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash shutdown parts of Interstate-77 at mile marker 45. According to dispatchers, both North and Southbound lanes have re-opened.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Dispatchers say both Northbound lanes of Interstate-77 are shutdown due to a crash involving three vehicles.



It happened just before 7a.m. at mile marker 45.



911 operators say crews are currently working to extricate at least one person from one of the vehicles. They said there is no word just yet on the extent of their injuries.



In addition to both Northbound lanes being closed, one Southbound lane is also shutdown to allow room for emergency vehicles.



