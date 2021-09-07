Skip to Content

Raleigh County high school to stay on remote learning until Monday

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County High School will stay on remote learning until Monday.

According to a robocall by Superintendent David Price, Independence High School will stay on remote learning until Monday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and students under quarantine.

On Friday, Superintendent Price announced that five schools -- Liberty High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley Stratton Middle School, Independence High School, and Ridgeview Elementary School -- would be closed until Tuesday due to a high number of COVID cases and students under quarantine.

The other schools will return to class on Tuesday, September 8th.

