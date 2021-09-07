Salem Apple Butter Festival in WVa cancels for 2nd year

SALEM, W.Va. (AP) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival in north-central West Virginia has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. The Exponent Telegram reported that festival Chairman Gary Martin announced the cancellation of the festival, which had been scheduled for Oct. 7 to 10. The festival wasn’t held in 2020 either. Martin said the board looked at information from the Harrison County Health Department as well as the rapid spread of the virus in making the decision. Other recently canceled events include West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, Frontier Days, the Barbour County Fair and the Blackberry Festival.