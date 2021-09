Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

…PATCHY DENSE FOG TO IMPACT MORNING COMMUTE…

Dense fog, mainly along the river valleys, will restrict

visibility to under a half mile, to at times, as low as a few

hundred feet this morning. The fog will lift by 9am.

Those traveling should be alert to rapidly changing visibilities,

especially along highways in the Greenbrier and New River Valleys.