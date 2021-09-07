Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state. That is about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from Acapulco. There are no immediate reports from the quake zone. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.