Two charged after driver backs over toddler

SULLIVAN, W.Va. (WVVA) Two people were arrested this week after a two-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh County this past June.



According to the complaint, two people were arrested on September 4th for their involvement in the incident. John Wicks was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury or Death. The grandmother of the child, Rhonda Hampton, was also charged with Accessory After the Fact.



Court records show the incident happened on Dublin Street on Sullivan Road in Raleigh County on June 27, 2021, when Wicks accidentally backed over the child resulting in broken ribs, a bruised lung, and other injuries consistent with being run over.



The complaint said the grandmother, who was in a relationship with Wicks, had told him to leave the scene, which he did. She later disclosed to the child's mother that Wicks had backed over the child.

Both individuals are being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).



The case is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.

