Two individuals face possession, conspriacy charges in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Two individuals have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy after a hit and run last Saturday in Mercer County.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle suspected in a hit and run around midnight on Saturday. They say a female passenger attempted to flee on foot with a handbag during the stop, and the male driver sped off after she exited the vehicle.

Reports say that officials were able to detain both suspects a short distance away. Deputies say the driver performed poorly during a field sobriety test, and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the driver had $6,000 in his pockets. The female passenger had nearly one pound of what officials believe to be Methamphetamine in her handbag. The street value of the drugs in the handbag is $30,000.

A small amount of edible marijuana was found in the vehicle, inside packaging similar to Doritos chips.

Both individuals are currently being held on a $35,000 bond.