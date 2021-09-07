VT state troopers accused in fake vaccine card scheme resign

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police say three Vermont state troopers who are accused of being involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards have resigned. Troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10. Trooper David Pfindel resigned on Sept. 3. State police said Tuesday that the three troopers are suspected of having varying roles in the making of fraudulent vaccination cards. A fellow trooper told supervisors about the alleged scheme. An email seeking comment from the Vermont Troopers Association was not immediately returned on Tuesday. Federal authorities are investigating the allegations.