Wyoming County Schools to consider mask mandate on Tuesday

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Wyoming County Board of Edu. (BOE) will be re-considering its mask protocols at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday night.



The meeting is happening at the board office on Park Street in Pineville at 6 p.m.



In August, board members voted to give parents the option as to whether or not their children should wear masks. However, WVVA News has learned that decision could be reversed should the board decide to move forward on a mask mandate on Tuesday night.



As of Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Wyoming County recorded the third highest infection rate in the Southern counties, behind Greenbrier and Monroe counties.



