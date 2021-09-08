$3M deal reached in rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has agreed to pay $3 million to a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police last year. An officer arrested Karen Garner in Loveland after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. Police body camera video shows that he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit she filed claimed that he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car. Loveland’s city manager apologized to Garner and her family in announcing the proposed settlement Wednesday.