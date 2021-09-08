4 ways to manage retirement health care costs

Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item, estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. But there are ways to take the reins and keep expenses from spiraling, even before you retire. Health savings accounts can help you save tax-deductible cash toward future medical costs. Finding the right Medicare policy can ensure that your doctors are in network and your medications are covered. Planning for your long-term care needs can help you handle a change in circumstances. And being a savvy health care consumer will help you avoid unnecessary medical bills.