7 charter schools seek OK to open in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The chairman of a new West Virginia charter schools board says seven charter schools are seeking permission to open in the state. Chairman Adam Kissel tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail they include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades, and four brick-and-mortar charter schools. Legislation approved earlier this year created the new state-level charter board. State law allows for two virtual statewide charter schools. The board can approve a brick-and-mortar charter to open in a county even if it’s opposed by a local school board. Two are proposed for the Eastern Panhandle and others are proposed near Morgantown and in Nitro.