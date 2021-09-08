Appalachian Regional Commission leader tours economic development projects underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley native and newly appointed Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Co-Chair, Gayle Manchin, took time out on Wednesday to tour economic development projects underway in Beckley.



Led by the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Authority and Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher, Manchin was able to see some of their work underway in Beckley.



The visit started with a stop at the Beckley Hive, a center on South Kanawha Street offering businesses not only the start-up space they need to get their ideas off of the ground, but one-on-one advising to teach clients how to take an idea to the market. Additionally, the Hive provides resources and support to businesses that may be struggling.



While the ARC helps in providing funding, Manchin said the ideas and follow-through come from the ground level. She said it's that collaboration which makes their partnership with the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Authority so successful.



"It starts with the local, builds with the state, and ends with matching dollars from the ARC. That was our mission from the beginning. We never intended to tell a community what do to or how to do it."



Later, Manchin toured the former Zen's building on Neville Street in Beckley. Through help from the New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth. and City of Beckley, the building will soon house a new business offering cafe-style food called 'Fruits of Labor.' This business will bring a new cafe option to Uptown while helping those who have battled drug addiction turn their life around.

