Battle between summer and fall occurs this week

Battle of the seasons is happening this week! Feeling like summer today, but fall-like air rushes in starting tomorrow.

This morning we are waking up warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the 60s. This afternoon our highs will match yesterdays in the upper 70s and the 80s. A cold front is approaching the area from the west bringing back some moisture into the area. Spotty rain is possible for the first half of the day out in front of the front, but as we head into the evening better coverage of showers and storms build in as the front crosses.

Models are all over the place with timing of showers/storms. Some models hint at 5-6PM rain will start to really push in from the front while others show after sunset. If heading out to dinner this evening bring the rain gear just in case.

Overnight heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with the scattered storms that move in. Not thinking storms will be severe over our area, but they could be strong!

Rain pushes out of here quickly. Spotty, lingering rain is possible Thursday morning. By late morning/early afternoon sunshine will already start to build back in. Northwesterly breeze is behind the cold front bringing us cooler conditions and lower dew points. This will allow us to feel like fall tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the low-mid 70s. We hold onto this same temperature pattern into Friday.

By the weekend we will warm back up into the upper 70s and 80s. Next week looks to trend slightly warmer than normal and drier too as high pressure sticks around.