Cabell County 8th grade teacher wins West Virginia honor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Cabell County instructor has been named the West Virginia teacher of the year. Brian Casto was recognized along with School Service Personnel of the Year Katherine Miller during a ceremony Tuesday night at the Culture Center in Charleston. Casto teaches West Virginia studies to eighth graders at Milton Middle School. He creates lessons and two-minute animated videos that preserve the state’s history and culture. Casto will receive a car to use in teacher of the year activities along with thousands in cash prizes from various groups. Miller has been a cafeteria manager at Wayne High School for 19 years.