Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) has reported a death among one of the inmates at the facility.



According to a spokesperson for the state, Kyle Steven Robinson, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Sept. 4.



The spokesperson said medical assistance was immediately provided. EMS was summoned to the facility, and pronounced Robinson deceased at around 7 a.m.



While foul play is not suspected, the death remains under investigation. Robinson’s body was taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.



As the investigation is pending, and given inmate medical and privacy issues, the spokesperson said no further information is expected at this time.