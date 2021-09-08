Fed survey finds growth ‘downshifted’ in summer due to COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. economic activity “downshifted slightly to a moderate pace” in July and August due to rising concerns about COVID’s delta variant, as well as supply chain problems and labor shortages, the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of the nation’s business conditions revealed. The Fed survey, released Wednesday, said the slowdown was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the delta variant. The Fed also said some sectors of the economy had been constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. It noted particular weakness in auto sales attributed to low inventories caused by a shortage of computer chips.