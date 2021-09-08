Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — One week has gone by since the 20-year war in Afghanistan came to an end. But the harsh reality of war is still hitting home as Americans now are beginning to honor and bury the last casualties to come back. In Ohio and Missouri, thousands lined roadways Wednesday to pay respects to two of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago. Those scenes are certain to be repeated in the coming days as the other fallen military members are brought back to their hometowns for funerals.