Health Department, Cole Chevy host vaccine clinics

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Members of the Mercer County Health Department and Cole Chevy teamed up to have a vaccine clinic at their dealership. Car dealerships are not the most known places to host clinics but due to it's location being right off of Route 460, Cole Chevy employees say it was a prime location for a clinic.

Both first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna were offered as well as booster shots for those who fit the requirements. Members of the health department say getting vaccinated is as important as now than ever.

"Right now is one of the most important times in our history in Mercer County. COVID is not going away, it's mutating through other variants. Our vaccines are going to be stretched to the max." said Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping.

The dealership plans to host another vaccine clinic on October 8 and may hold other vaccination events after that.