Local family shares their story to warn others about a crucial device inside homes that can save a life

Bluefield, W. Va. (WVVA)-Recently, a Bluefield, West Virginia family experienced something they will never forget -- and now they want to warn others about a crucial device inside homes can save your life.

Alethia Benita Dillard's grandson had no idea his uncle left his house on East Fairfax Street in Bluefield, West Virginia, he also left a pot burning on the stove.

"He heard the alarm, he thought his uncle was in the other room,” said Dillard. "When he went in to check, the house was full of smoke.”

Dillard’s daughter and grandson went into the burning house to get the family pet.

"He and my daughter went into the house and opened the window and got the dog out."

Blue Field, West Virginia Firefighter Justin Cline said it could have been worse, and there's a lesson for everyone to take away, don't leave the stove unattended, and when a smoke detector sounds - go investigate.

“He didn't treat it like an emergency, like it was a false alarm, and the fire did accelerate some,” said Cline. "If you walk away then it's going to go big and then overwhelming."

Fire officials say batteries inside smoke alarms should be changed twice a year - the fire detector itself should be changed every ten years from the manufacturer's date - and to make sure to test the device weekly.

"We know that when we are cooking, we should stay with our food so make sure to turn the stove off, in fact take the pot off the stove,” said Dillard.

Luckily, no one was hurt - however the kitchen sustained extensive fire damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family rebuild their kitchen.

