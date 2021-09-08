Mayor of Alderson charged with burglary, assault

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mayor of Alderson faces numerous criminal charges - including burglary and assault.

The charges stem from an incident at a home in Alderson in June of this year.

Court documents say that the Mayor - Travis Copenhaver - along with another man and a juvenile pulled into the driveway of a home on Alta Drive, where a woman was sitting in a car.

The woman says the two men approached her in the car, opening the driver's side door and touching her. She says they were both drinking beer.

Another man who arrived on the property told the men they were trespassing and called 911.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men entered the home and went through personal belongings inside. A rifle and a compound bow were also taken from the residence.

Documents also say that a bed in the home was pulled from the bed and urinated in. Beer bottles were also found scattered throughout the home.

Copenhaver is also charged with child neglect and conspiracy.

